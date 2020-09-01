2 apartments, vehicle hit in shooting in Talladega on Saturday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that damaged two apartments and a vehicle at City Court II.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the vehicle and one of the two apartments were occupied at the time of the shooting, but the second apartment appears to have been vacant.
The occupant of the vehicle and of the apartment are both described in the incident and offense report as adult females, although it was not clear Monday if either might have been the intended target or even if there was a specific intended target.
McCoy said officers responded to a shots fired call at City Court II between 1:50 and 2 p.m. The vehicle, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, appears to have been struck by two rounds, one on the passenger side and one on the rear bumper.
The occupied apartment appears to have been struck by one round, while three rounds appear to have penetrated the vacant apartment.
McCoy said no weapon or shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Witnesses described the shooter only as a Black male wearing a white shirt and gray shorts. No one information on his possible age, height, weight or any other description was available Monday.
No one was injured in the incident, McCoy said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.