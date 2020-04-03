1st-year Childersburg football coach Johnny Johnson using technology to help keep players in shape

CHILDERSBURG -- Johnny Johnson’s first spring as Childersburg’s head football coach hasn’t gone as he imagined when he took the job in February.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Alabama schools to close for the rest of the academic year, Johnson has turned to technology to coach his players and keep them in shape for when they are allowed to get back together.
“I have everything on Google Classroom,” Johnson said. “I have a workout program, an at-home workout program. I have a YouTube video to show them what to do. What I did is for everyone that is going to be an athlete at Childersburg High School. I got them on Google Classroom, and it tells them everything to do.
“That’s the only thing that I can do right now because I know my football guys but not the new guys. It is a tough time for me, but the good part about it is that everything is going to be new to them, so we are not going to lose anything right there. It hurts though. I want to get on the field and introduce to them how we are going to do things. “
Being out of school hasn’t stopped Johnson from preparing for the upcoming season.
“I have been cutting grass and getting the place looking good,” Johnson said. “We moved the weight room; we have been working around the field house to get things ready for when we do come back, so the kids will be ready to go.”
Johnson has also been having daily meetings with coaches to lay out the plan he wants to put in place to get Childersburg ‘s football program heading in the right direction.
“We have been on Zoom video chat with some guys,” Johnson said. “I have just been giving them ideas of what I want. They are so excited; they are ready to get to work.
“We meet online. We are just getting our schedule together, watching film on us and where we can move people around. The guys know what I want to do defensively and offensively.”
Not being able to see the kids compete is something Johnson is going to miss this spring. The Childersburg alum also wanted to see how the players were going to adapt to what he planned to implement during the two-week period.
“When you are a new coach, you want to see if your system is going to work with the kids,” Johnson said. “You always want to get the kids on film to see what we need to change. That’s what I miss the most about my first spring. I was excited to get my first spring in to see how things go.”
The Tigers are looking to replace several key players from last season’s team that went 3-7. One of the key position battles Johnson wanted to determine this spring was at quarterback.
“We have three guys in mind to play quarterback,” he said. “We are going to go in not knowing what we’ve got. You kind of have to do your offense with the personnel that you’ve got and see how it works. Hopefully, when this passes over, we can get the kids back working and around. I miss being around the kids.”
Johnson is optimistic he will be able to meet with his team sometime during the summer, but he is not sure when.
“If you go back to the old days, in June, you didn’t do anything. Everybody started in July,” Johnson said. “I’ll take the end of June. I’ll take July 1. I just want to get around the kids, get them to school and get them in the weight room. We have to get stronger and faster. That’s the main thing for me right now.”