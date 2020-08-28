1st look at budget for Sylacauga schools shows loss of 3 teacher units

SYLACAUGA – The Board of Education got its first look Tuesday evening at the 2021 budget that includes the loss of three teacher units due to a drop in Average Daily Membership.
ADM measures student attendance during the first weeks of each new academic year. The state used the ADM taken at the start of the 2019-20 academic year to determine how many teacher units each system will be assigned for 2020-21.
Attendance is down in school districts across the state.
Lisa Dickerson, chief financial officer, explained to the board that over a 14-year period, the state has seen a decrease of 15,400 students. Over that same period, Sylacauga lost 427 students, Talladega County 798 and Talladega City 797.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said the system’s latest ADM showed a decrease of 90 students. The school system, with that change, lost three local teacher units.
Segars said the administration continues to work to find ways to stop the loss of enrollment.
“Statewide and locally, student loss is affecting everyone,” he said. “We are getting additional tuition students, which helps.”
For 2020-21, the district has 135 students paying tuition to attend Sylacauga schools for a total of $202,500.
The system’s proposed budget for FY 2021 estimates total revenues of $18,063,085, with expenditures of $18,063,085. There is a projected fund balance of $2,500,00 at the end of the fiscal year.
The budget projects one month’s expenses for the end of the year of $1,505,257. The state requires systems to have at least one month’s expenses budgeted for the ending balance of each fiscal year.
Ninety-eight percent of the budget comes from state and local funds. State funds projected are $12.8 million, with local revenues of $4.9 million.
Segars said the Board of Education holds these public hearings so everyone will be informed about the budget.
Dickerson encouraged board members and the public to inquire if they have questions. “I will try my best to answer your questions. I have a lot of data and information,” she said.
A second budget hearing will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at the board’s Central Office in downtown Sylacauga.