1A-3A All-Talladega County football: The complete team

Winterboro #4 Brody Hamm. 

Offensive Player of the Year – B.B. Comer- Rapheale Johnson

Defensive Player of the Year- Winterboro- Brody Hamm

Coach of The Year – BB Comer- Adam Fosset

Offense

B.B. Comer

RB- Rapheale Johnson

QB- Devonta Carmichael

OL-Zachariah Carpenter

OL- Hagan DeLee

OL- Korey Anderson

Winterboro

OL- Eric Hale

RB-Brody Hamm

RB-Jashaslin James

Fayetteville

OL- Blake Ritchey

Childersburg

WR- Lamarr Duncan

TC Central

WR- Shamar Swain

ASD

OT- Addison Taylor

TE- Jaquavious McCrae

Defense

B.B. Comer

LB- John Murphy

LB- Kamore Harris

DE- Korey Anderson

DE- Hagan DeLee

SS- Devonta Carmichael

CB- James Carmichael

CB-Rapheale Johnson

Winterboro

LB-Brody Hamm

LB-Troy McKinney

DB-Tae Barclays

DB-Chance Dandridge

DL-Darius Middlebrooks

Childersburg

LB- Zay Youngblood

Fayetteville

LB- Brady Ritchey

TC Central

DL- Kavon Moten

DT- Dallas McMullen-Schifferle

S- Michael Paige

Special Teams

PK- Fayetteville- Levi Phillips

Punter- B.B. Comer- Chris Wilson

KR- Fayetteville- Casen Bryant

Honorable Mention

Fayetteville

Pacey Deloach

Cam Keeton

Dakota Ogle

Zeke Deloach

Jacob Vice

Childersburg

Canaan Johnson

Dylan Owens

Elijah Sims

Zay Garrett

Winterboro

Dawson Mosley

Jake Travis

B.B. Comer

Dayleon Welch

Drew Hallmon

Chris Wilson

Jacob Price

TC Central

Mitsunari Brandley

Kenard Jemison

ASD

None

