1A-3A All-Talladega County football: The complete team

Offensive Player of the Year – B.B. Comer- Rapheale Johnson
Defensive Player of the Year- Winterboro- Brody Hamm
Coach of The Year – BB Comer- Adam Fosset
Offense
B.B. Comer
RB- Rapheale Johnson
QB- Devonta Carmichael
OL-Zachariah Carpenter
OL- Hagan DeLee
OL- Korey Anderson
Winterboro
OL- Eric Hale
RB-Brody Hamm
RB-Jashaslin James
Fayetteville
OL- Blake Ritchey
Childersburg
WR- Lamarr Duncan
TC Central
WR- Shamar Swain
ASD
OT- Addison Taylor
TE- Jaquavious McCrae
Defense
B.B. Comer
LB- John Murphy
LB- Kamore Harris
DE- Korey Anderson
DE- Hagan DeLee
SS- Devonta Carmichael
CB- James Carmichael
CB-Rapheale Johnson
Winterboro
LB-Brody Hamm
LB-Troy McKinney
DB-Tae Barclays
DB-Chance Dandridge
DL-Darius Middlebrooks
Childersburg
LB- Zay Youngblood
Fayetteville
LB- Brady Ritchey
TC Central
DL- Kavon Moten
DT- Dallas McMullen-Schifferle
S- Michael Paige
Special Teams
PK- Fayetteville- Levi Phillips
Punter- B.B. Comer- Chris Wilson
KR- Fayetteville- Casen Bryant
Honorable Mention
Fayetteville
Pacey Deloach
Cam Keeton
Dakota Ogle
Zeke Deloach
Jacob Vice
Childersburg
Canaan Johnson
Dylan Owens
Elijah Sims
Zay Garrett
Winterboro
Dawson Mosley
Jake Travis
B.B. Comer
Dayleon Welch
Drew Hallmon
Chris Wilson
Jacob Price
TC Central
Mitsunari Brandley
Kenard Jemison
ASD
None