18-wheeler attempting to make turn in Talladega breaks power pole

 Submitted photo

TALLADEGA -- An 18-wheeler turning off East Battle Street to make a delivery Thursday evening clipped the power pole between Arby’s and Family Dollar, breaking the pole, according to the Talladega Fire Department. It was not immediately clear Thursday to what extent electrical service was interrupted in the area.

