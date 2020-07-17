13 sentenced in Talladega Circuit Court for various offenses

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Circuit Judges Chad Woodruff and Will Hollingsworth both called sentencing dockets earlier this month for defendants who had previously pleaded guilty. Among those sentenced were:
Julian Dominique Jemison, 29, by Hollingsworth, to five years, split, six months in prison and 24 months probation for violating the sex offender registration and notification act;
William Roy Tipton Jr., 34, by Hollingsworth, to 115 months, split, 10 months in prison and 24 months probation for each of two counts of third-degree burglary;
Janet Waites Akin, 66, by Hollingsworth, to 46 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree and forgery in the third degree;
Alicia Renee Shutes, 32, by Woodruff, to 31 months, split, nine months in prison and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree;
Jason Brian Parker, 39, by Woodruff, to 67 months, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of marijuana in the second degree;
Jeffrey Matthew Sanders, 32, by Woodruff, to 30 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Willie Joseph Patterson, 45, by Woodruff, to 77 months, reverse split, 18 months probation and 18 months to serve for distribution of a controlled substance;
Timothy Lee Green, 32, by Woodruff, to 117 months, split, 22 months to serve and 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree;
Misty Perkins Whitten, 40, by Woodruff, to 10 years in prison, reverse split, 18 months probation and 18 months to serve for escape in the third degree;
William Ray Todd III, 32, by Woodruff, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six months in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of marijuana in the second degree was dismissed;
Aja Brand Bey, 34, by Hollingsworth, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. Bey pleaded guilty the same day she was sentenced;
April Butler, by Hollingsworth, to 31 months, suspended, two years probation for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; and
Brittany Darby, by Hollingsworth, to five years, split, six months in prison and two years probation each for two counts of promoting prison contraband. Both Darby and Butler also pleaded guilty and were sentenced the same day.