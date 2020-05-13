108 from local area graduate from Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State graduated its largest class in university history - 895 graduates - in spring 2020. Due to COVID-19, commencement has been postponed to Aug. 1. The list of graduates included 108 from The Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area:

Adam Alcorn of Odenville

Amanda Alexander of Ashville

Lily Bailey of Pell City 

Bailey Baker of Leeds

Savannah Barrentine of Talladega

Jaycee Bean of Lincoln 

Christian Blakeney of Oxford

Kenneth Bobo of Oxford 

Taylor Boneysteele of Oxford

Abigail Bricco of Lincoln 

Darren Britton of Lincoln

Luke Britton of Lincoln

Tahjre' Brown of Oxford

Victoria Brunson of Oxford

Stephen Burns of Oxford 

Catherine Carey of Talladega 

Kristen Clark of Odenville

Sarah Cobb of Childersburg

Cody Connell of Oxford

Peter Cote of Eastaboga 

McKenzie Curvin of Lincoln

Ashley Davidson of Oxford

Erin Davis of Odenville 

Kristin Denney of Oxford 

Katie Downs of Oneonta

Savannah Dulaney of Lincoln 

Raelyn Elliott of Oxford

Justin Evans of Talladega

Kristyn Fields of Oxford 

Hannah Finley of Oxford 

Sarah Freeman of Cropwell 

Riley Gaither of Talladega 

Nakyra Gaston of Talladega 

Jacquiline Goggans of Pell City

Taylor Green of Pell City 

Lila Greenwalt of Oxford 

Kenneth Hare of Springville

Christie Hauwiller of Oxford

Myra Holifield of Springville

William Holland of Oneonta

Joshua Huff of Steele

Armeda Jennings of Lincoln 

Morgan Johnson of Springville 

Katarina King of Eastaboga 

Zachary Knighton of Oxford 

Michaela Lane of Talladega

Allison Layton of Odenville

Micah LeCroy of Odenville

Katelynn Letcher of Sylacauga 

Tanner Love of Pell City 

Tyler Lowery of Ashville

Lauren Luker of Pell City

Brittni Marable of Lincoln

Taylor Martin of Lincoln

Jessica Mayberry of Oxford

Gabrielle McCain of Cropwell

Kali McCain of Sylacauga 

Kelsey McCurry of Pell City

Jacob McGuffey of Oxford

Miranda McKinney of Goodwater

Velisha McKinney of Lincoln

Dustin Moody of Springville

James Muncher of Oxford 

Theodore Nail of Oxford 

Mohammad Naser of Oxford

Madison Nichols of Pell City

Mary O'Dell of Munford

Anthony Pate of Lincoln

Abigail Peeler of Eastaboga 

Breana Peoples of Pell City

Taylor Perrigin of Leeds

Chandler Phillips of Oxford

Andrew Reese of Moody

Nicklaus Reeves of Oxford 

Sarah Renfro of Springville

Kelsie Rich of Talladega

Jennifer Riffenburg of Moody 

Charles Robinson of Pell City

Naomi Rogers of Talladega 

Krista Schabow of Springville

Courtney Schmitt of Oxford 

Alexandria Shook of Ragland 

Shayla Simmons of Talladega

Nicholas Sims of Talladega

Milledge Smalls of Oxford

Jonathon Smith of Springville

Gregory Stephens of Lincoln

Nolan Stitley of Oxford

Aaron Story of Ashville 

Kwuantae Suttle of Talladega 

Amaya Thomas of Oxford

Breana Thomas of Trussville

Joshua Thomas of Oxford

Sarah Trammell of Ragland

Caleb Turner of Oxford

Chonda Turner of Talladega

Wyatt Turner of Oxford

Maloree Vincent of Sylacauga

Aubrey Vines of Springville

Morgan Waldrup of Springville 

Jennifer Walker of Moody

Joshua Warren of Talladega

Morgan Weldon of Munford

Glori Whitaker of Talladega

Joseph Whited of Oneonta

Kalei Whitson of Leeds

Dalton Williamson of Oxford

Cloe Wilson of Springville

