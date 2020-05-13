108 from local area graduate from Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State graduated its largest class in university history - 895 graduates - in spring 2020. Due to COVID-19, commencement has been postponed to Aug. 1. The list of graduates included 108 from The Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area:
Adam Alcorn of Odenville
Amanda Alexander of Ashville
Lily Bailey of Pell City
Bailey Baker of Leeds
Savannah Barrentine of Talladega
Jaycee Bean of Lincoln
Christian Blakeney of Oxford
Kenneth Bobo of Oxford
Taylor Boneysteele of Oxford
Abigail Bricco of Lincoln
Darren Britton of Lincoln
Luke Britton of Lincoln
Tahjre' Brown of Oxford
Victoria Brunson of Oxford
Stephen Burns of Oxford
Catherine Carey of Talladega
Kristen Clark of Odenville
Sarah Cobb of Childersburg
Cody Connell of Oxford
Peter Cote of Eastaboga
McKenzie Curvin of Lincoln
Ashley Davidson of Oxford
Erin Davis of Odenville
Kristin Denney of Oxford
Katie Downs of Oneonta
Savannah Dulaney of Lincoln
Raelyn Elliott of Oxford
Justin Evans of Talladega
Kristyn Fields of Oxford
Hannah Finley of Oxford
Sarah Freeman of Cropwell
Riley Gaither of Talladega
Nakyra Gaston of Talladega
Jacquiline Goggans of Pell City
Taylor Green of Pell City
Lila Greenwalt of Oxford
Kenneth Hare of Springville
Christie Hauwiller of Oxford
Myra Holifield of Springville
William Holland of Oneonta
Joshua Huff of Steele
Armeda Jennings of Lincoln
Morgan Johnson of Springville
Katarina King of Eastaboga
Zachary Knighton of Oxford
Michaela Lane of Talladega
Allison Layton of Odenville
Micah LeCroy of Odenville
Katelynn Letcher of Sylacauga
Tanner Love of Pell City
Tyler Lowery of Ashville
Lauren Luker of Pell City
Brittni Marable of Lincoln
Taylor Martin of Lincoln
Jessica Mayberry of Oxford
Gabrielle McCain of Cropwell
Kali McCain of Sylacauga
Kelsey McCurry of Pell City
Jacob McGuffey of Oxford
Miranda McKinney of Goodwater
Velisha McKinney of Lincoln
Dustin Moody of Springville
James Muncher of Oxford
Theodore Nail of Oxford
Mohammad Naser of Oxford
Madison Nichols of Pell City
Mary O'Dell of Munford
Anthony Pate of Lincoln
Abigail Peeler of Eastaboga
Breana Peoples of Pell City
Taylor Perrigin of Leeds
Chandler Phillips of Oxford
Andrew Reese of Moody
Nicklaus Reeves of Oxford
Sarah Renfro of Springville
Kelsie Rich of Talladega
Jennifer Riffenburg of Moody
Charles Robinson of Pell City
Naomi Rogers of Talladega
Krista Schabow of Springville
Courtney Schmitt of Oxford
Alexandria Shook of Ragland
Shayla Simmons of Talladega
Nicholas Sims of Talladega
Milledge Smalls of Oxford
Jonathon Smith of Springville
Gregory Stephens of Lincoln
Nolan Stitley of Oxford
Aaron Story of Ashville
Kwuantae Suttle of Talladega
Amaya Thomas of Oxford
Breana Thomas of Trussville
Joshua Thomas of Oxford
Sarah Trammell of Ragland
Caleb Turner of Oxford
Chonda Turner of Talladega
Wyatt Turner of Oxford
Maloree Vincent of Sylacauga
Aubrey Vines of Springville
Morgan Waldrup of Springville
Jennifer Walker of Moody
Joshua Warren of Talladega
Morgan Weldon of Munford
Glori Whitaker of Talladega
Joseph Whited of Oneonta
Kalei Whitson of Leeds
Dalton Williamson of Oxford
Cloe Wilson of Springville