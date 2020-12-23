10 months later, Talladega College President Hawkins finally presented with award

TALLADEGA -- When the HBCU Campaign Fund named Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins No. 1 among the 10 Most Dominant HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Leaders for 2020, the Fund’s president and CEO, Demetrius Johnson Jr., planned to hand deliver a commemorative plaque to the honoree.
Due to the pandemic, Johnson postponed his trip to Talladega College for nearly 10 months.
Fortunately, he was recently able to present the prestigious award to Hawkins and tour the college campus. Johnson said the positive changes on campus were among the reasons Hawkins was named the No. 1 Most Dominant HBCU Leader for 2020.
“The top 10 leaders were chosen for their influence and their continuous progress moving their institutions forward,” Johnson said. “Dr. Hawkins was named first on our list because of the way in which he has transformed Talladega College.
“Under his leadership, the college has achieved record-high enrollment for three consecutive years, constructed three new buildings and launched its first-ever graduate program -- a Master of Science in computer information systems.”
Johnson also praised Hawkins for the leadership he has provided for other HBCUs.
Hawkins serves as chair of the 37 presidents of member institutions for the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) board of directors and also serves as UNCF chair of the executive committee of member institutions, vice chair of the corporate board and vice chair of the corporate board executive committee.