1 with local convictions granted parole, 11 others denied

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles held 126 hearings during the past week, including 12 for inmates with convictions in either Talladega or St. Clair counties.
Only one of those inmates, Jonathan Wayne Smith, was granted parole.
Smith has a lengthy record of arrests and convictions, although none of them were for violent crimes.
According to the state Department of Corrections, he was serving time for convictions for theft by deception in the second degree from Etowah County, theft of property in the second degree from Colbert County, two counts of theft of property in the first degree and two other class B felonies from Jefferson County and a theft of property charge from Tuscaloosa County. These charges date back to 2017 and 2018.
His criminal history also includes convictions for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and identity theft in the first degree from St. Clair County in 2005. The oldest convictions listed for him were theft in the first and second degree from Madison and Morgan counties in 1995 and 1996.
The inmates with local ties who were denied parole this week included Kenneth Bowman (felony possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in Talladega County, and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing in Calhoun County -- he is serving a life sentence on the manufacturing charge), Garrick Dometrius Clopton (possession and distribution of controlled substances in Talladega County), James Thomas Owens Jr. (two counts of burglary in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime and felony paraphernalia, all in Talladega County), Eric Dwayne Sanders (manufacturing a controlled substance, burglary in the third degree and theft of property in the second degree in Talladega County, and two counts of burglary in the third degree in Coosa County), Glenn Lamar Flanning (two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in Houston County, offenses against public health and morals in Talladega County), Robert Lee Forrester Jr. (two counts of rape in the second degree and a Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violation in St. Clair County), Michael Lee Jones (escape in the third degree, distribution and burglary in the third degree in Talladega County, possession in Shelby County and escape in the third degree and possession of a sawed off shotgun in Coosa County), Shane Stephen Crocker (manufacture of a controlled substance and possession in Talladega County, three counts of possession in Marion County), James Wendell Crysel (felony paraphernalia in Talladega County, possession of a controlled substance in Tallapoosa County), Roger Lane Helm (obstruction of justice and possession in St. Clair County, escape in the second degree in Etowah County) and Robert Rayfield (SORNA violations in Talladega and Autauga counties).