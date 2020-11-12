1 with local conviction granted parole, 3 denied, 2 have cases continued

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard the cases of six inmates from Talladega or St. Clair counties last week, granting parole to one, turning down three and continuing the other two.
The inmate who will be coming home early is Jonathan Allen Rowe, 36, who was serving a 97-month sentence for a conviction for theft of property in the first degree in Talladega County in 2019. According to the state Department of Corrections, he has served one year and three months of his sentence. He has four prior felony convictions in Talladega and Coosa counties.
The two continued cases both originated with convictions in St. Clair County.
The first, Perry R. Tolliver, 58, was convicted of rape in the first degree in St. Clair and sexual abuse in the first degree in Bullock County in 1990. He has served 31 years and six months of a 40-year sentence. Details of the crimes Tolliver pleaded guilty to were unavailable Thursday.
The other continuance was for Joseph Dennis Ingram, 45, who is serving 20 years for two counts of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, escape in the second degree, destruction of state property by an inmate and promoting prison contraband in St. Clair County and burglary in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and recieving stolen property in the first degree in Jefferson County, all in 2008. He also has more than a dozen prior felony convictions in Jefferson County, according to the Department of Corrections.
Neither Tolliver nor Ingram is listed on the docket for this week, which is short because of the observance of Veterans Day on Wednesday.
Christopher WIlliam Goff, 33; John Hardy Wilson, 50; and Richard Milo Barnes, 28; were all turned down, according to a release from the board.
Goff is serving 100 months for theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property in 2019 in Talladega and Coosa counties.
Wilson, 50, is serving 76 months on two counts of possession of a controlled substance from Talladega County earlier this year, and Barnes is serving seven years for two counts of probation violation, theft of property in the second degree and distribution of a controlled substance, all in St. Clair County.