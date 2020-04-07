1-vehicle accident in Talladega on Monday sends passenger to hospital (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- A one-vehicle accident on Battle Street on Monday afternoon sent a passenger to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
According to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Debra D. Hall, 64, was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander coming out of the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, turned too wide, hit the right shoulder of the road and struck a pole in front of a business.
Hall refused medical attention at the scene, Thompson said, but her passenger, Debra D. Connell, 56, of Shelby, was taken to Citizens by NorthStar paramedics, Thompson said.
Thompson added officers had also responded to another accident with injury Sunday, near the intersection of Coosa and Spring streets. A 2008 Ford Escape driven by Quindesia Edwards, 20, of Anniston, struck a 2003 Honda Accord driven by Taleda Starr Gifford.
Edwards was also transported to Citizens, Thompson said, although the extent of her injuries was unclear.
Gifford had the right of way, Thompson said.