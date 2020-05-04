1 dead, 4 injured in one-vehicle accident in Ashville on Sunday

ASHVILLE -- One man is dead and four others are in the hospital following a car accident Sunday afternoon in Ashville.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said Mario Flores, 30, of Oneonta, died Sunday after being ejected from the vehicle.
Sweatt said the vehicle was traveling southbound on 231, around a mile south of the Blount County line, when it swerved and over-corrected, ejecting five occupants, including Flores. Sweatt said the accident occurred around 2:45 p.m.
Sweatt said he was unsure if Flores or another person was driving.
Flores was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma at 3:07 p.m.
Sweatt said the other occupants were all transported to the hospital. He said some were taken to UAB, but others were transported elsewhere, although he didn’t identify those facilities.
Sweatt said the Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.