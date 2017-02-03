Latest News

90-year-old Talladega man robbed in home

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a robbery and auto theft on Shocco Springs Road on Thursday afternoon. According to the incident and offense report, the victim was a 90-year-old man.

Sports

5 from Pell City accept offers to play football on next level (with photos)

PELL CITY -- A quintet of Pell City High School football players -- Austin Carleton, Chris Lynch, Tyler Estell, Kent Foster and Kinsman Trammell -- officially accepted offers to play college football Friday afternoon at the Center for Education and Performing Arts.

OUR VIEW: On to chasing gridiron glory at the next level (opinion)

Springville varsity boys win St. Clair County Basketball Tournament

Munford girls spoil Winterboro's senior night, pick up 44-20 victory

Lincoln head football coach Brad Wallace resigns

Opinion

OUR VIEW: On to chasing gridiron glory at the next level (opinion)

When the 2016 football season ended, it meant no more Friday night lights for hundreds of area seniors. But for some of them, that opportunity to chase gridiron glory is simply moving to Saturdays.

Ah, the R word, as in Repeal, Replace, Repair the ACA (opinion)

Raised Voices: Resisting efforts to trample hard-fought-for freedoms (opinion)

STEVE FLOWERS: Alabama must be allowed to vote on gambling (column)

WALTER WILLIAMS: Lower conduct standards for liberals (column)

Life

Williams Intermediate School’s Sanda Haynes named Pell City Kiwanis Teacher of the Month

PELL CITY -- Williams Intermediate School fifth-grade math teacher Sanda Haynes was named the Pell City Kiwanis Teacher of the Month for February.

Haisten earns master’s degree at United States Sports Academy

Sylacauga City BOE recognized as part of School Board Appreciation month

A.H. Watwood Elementary releases honor rolls for 2nd 9-week grading period

Winterboro School releases honor rolls for grades 5-12 for 2nd 9-week grading period

Religion

ANDY WAITS: Cheap grace lacks repentance (column)

“Here, they preach about everything. Only one thing I have not heard spoken about in the church: the gospel of Jesus Christ …"

ANTHONY COOK: What to do when the streams of faith, politics cross (column)

MICHAEL BROOKS: Set a guard over my mouth (column)

ANDY WAITS: When family becomes an idol (column)

ANDY WAITS: When family becomes an idol