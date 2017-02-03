CHILDERSBURG – A long awaited multi-million dollar highway project involving a bridge replacement over the Norfolk Southern Railroad on U.S. 280 could begin in May.
PELL CITY -- A community meeting that focused on Pell City’s recreation assets and goals to improve recreational opportunities for residents was held Thursday night at the Pell City Municipal Complex.
CHILDEDRSBURG -- A Childersburg man who had been out on bond after being charged with murder last year is back in jail.
TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested half a dozen people on felony drug charges Thursday and early Friday, according to Cmdr. Jason Murray.
TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a robbery and auto theft on Shocco Springs Road on Thursday afternoon. According to the incident and offense report, the victim was a 90-year-old man.
TALLADEGA -- An Anniston man was robbed in Talladega on Thursday night while coming to see a woman he had met only online.
SYLACAUGA – A Talladega County grand jury has indicted the four young men charged in the beating of Sylacauga High School student Brian Ogle last fall.
Federal inspections of the cookie dough maker involved in Blue Bell's latest listeria-related recall confirmed that the bacteria stemmed from the outside supplier, effectively settling a dispute between the two companies regarding the origin of the contamination.
TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday night voted unanimously to approve the addition of a fire escape to the Masonic Lodge on North Court Street.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to properly present how hiring in Talladega City works under the municipality's Civil Service law.
PELL CITY -- A quintet of Pell City High School football players -- Austin Carleton, Chris Lynch, Tyler Estell, Kent Foster and Kinsman Trammell -- officially accepted offers to play college football Friday afternoon at the Center for Education and Performing Arts.
When the 2016 football season ended, it meant no more Friday night lights for hundreds of area seniors. But for some of them, that opportunity to chase gridiron glory is simply moving to Saturdays.
PELL CITY -- Williams Intermediate School fifth-grade math teacher Sanda Haynes was named the Pell City Kiwanis Teacher of the Month for February.
“Here, they preach about everything. Only one thing I have not heard spoken about in the church: the gospel of Jesus Christ …"