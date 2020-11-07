The tallest monument: Maj. D.F. Constantine

The Constantine family plot at Hillside is dominated by what may be the cemetery’s tallest monument — an imposing obelisk that rests atop a multilayered base and features several unexpected elements.
One is the shroud draped over the top. Normally, artists carve shrouds to depict the protection of funeral urns containing the ashes of the dead, Springer said. The other is what may be either the letter “C” or an unusual Chi Rho — a Christian symbol with Greek origins — carved into the monument’s face.
“Over an obelisk, that’s a little strange,” Springer said. “I’m sure there is a meaning, but it’s not as common as you’d find.”