The state’s new official vegetable is very versatile

The Alabama legislature made news a few years back when naming the obscure Lane Cake the official state dessert. This was not the first instance of naming an official state food. The blackberry is the official state fruit, but we also have an official state tree fruit, the peach. We even have an official state spirit, Conecuh Ridge Whiskey.
That we have an official state spirit and that it is bourbon is especially fortuitous because the newly named state vegetable, the sweet potato, is simpatico with good bourbon, especially when added as a flavoring for many sweet potato desserts.
Upon hearing the legislature was naming an official state vegetable, I was pulling for fried okra, but alas the sweet potato won out.
My first thought was that the sweet potato lobbyists must have been very busy in Montgomery.
It turns out the idea to designate a state vegetable was not the machinations of lobbyists, but rather an idea from Kristin Smith, a homeschool teacher in Madison County, whose class took on this task as a civics exercise.
Baldwin County produces more sweet potatoes than any county in the state. Not surprising, since in my childhood, return trips home from the beach always involved stopping at roadside stands where slightly blemished sweet potatoes could be inexpensively purchased.
If necessary to have a state vegetable, then a swollen underground root that grows best in sandy loam (well drained soil like that found in Baldwin County) is a good choice.
Shocker alert: Those who study and produce the sweet potato, including the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service and the National Sweet Potato Collaborators Group, spell it as one word, although it is widely spelled as two words in all cultures.
Shocker alert No. 2: Sweet potatoes are not yams. I know this is heartbreaking for those whose favorite Thanksgiving fare is candied yams with marshmallows melted on the top.
Nor is the sweet potato related to Irish potatoes. Irish potatoes are underground tubers rather than swollen roots.
According to Auburn University’s esteemed College of Agriculture, yams are also tubers of a tropical plant, unrelated to the sweet potato.
Like many of the plants, fruits and vegetables we eat, the sweet potato is not indigenous to North America. It is widely thought the sweet potato made its way to North America via Central America. Researchers have found evidence in Peru of sweet potato cultivation dating back 5,000 years, but even older evidence of this vegetable has been found in India.
It is speculated the sweet potato as we know it likely crossed the Atlantic two times. First it was taken from the New World by Spanish explorers and brought to Europe. Later it would cross the Atlantic again when early settlers brought it back to North America. The existence of sweet potatoes in areas like the island nation of Papua New Guinea is less easily explained.
While most Southerners feel a close kinship to sweet potatoes, China is the major producer and consumer of sweet potatoes and their byproducts.
In the movie “Forrest Gump,” Benjamin Buford Blue, aka Bubba, described all the ways shrimp can be prepared — fried, boiled, baked, sautéed, etc. For Southerners, the sweet potato is just as versatile. We bake, fry, sauté, boil, fluff and fashion them into pies, cakes and casseroles, all made better by the addition of brown sugar and lots of butter.
But the unadorned lowly sweet potato is a diet staple in developing countries because it is easily grown and provides excellent nutrition.
So congratulations to Mrs. Smith and her homeschool class for their effort in making Alabama’s official vegetable one that provides twice the recommended daily allowance of beta-carotene and more than one-third of the daily requirement for vitamin C, plus providing an important source of vitamin B, iron and more potassium than a banana, not to mention fiber.
Perhaps in the future, if we name an official state fried vegetable, okra will get the nod.
Pat Kettles writes about food, wine, spirits and Southern culture. Contact her at pkettles@annistonstar.com.
PRUDENCE HILBURN’S SWEET POTATO PIE
- 3 cups mashed, cooked sweet potatoes
- 1 stick butter, softened at room temperature
- ⅔ cup sugar
- ⅓ cup tightly packed light brown sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 eggs
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg, optional
- 1 9-inch unbaked pie crust
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine first seven ingredients and mix well. Pour into unbaked pie crust and bake 10 minutes. Immediately reduce temperature to 350 degrees and continue baking for about 25 minutes or until a thin-bladed knife comes out clean when inserted into the center of the pie. Cool completely before slicing.
— Prudence Hilburn, “A Treasury of Southern Baking”
ALTON BROWN’S CHIPOTLE SMASHED SWEET POTATOES
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 chipotle chile pepper in adobo sauce, chopped
- 1 teaspoon adobo sauce from the pepper can
Put the sweet potatoes in a steamer basket and place in a large pot of simmering water. The water should be 1 inch below the bottom of the basket. Cover and steam over medium-high heat until the sweet potatoes are fork-tender, about 20 minutes.
Remove the steamer basket, pour out the water and dump the sweet potatoes back into the pot. Add the butter and salt and mash with a potato masher. Add the chile and sauce and continue mashing to combine. Serve immediately.
SWEET POTATO PANCAKES
These can be for breakfast, brunch, lunch or supper, depending on what you serve them with.
The sweet potatoes and onion can be grated by hand or in a food processor. Peeling the sweet potatoes is optional; if you choose not to peel, then scrub.
This batter stores well for several days if kept in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator.
- 4 cups (packed) coarsely grated sweet potatoes or yams (approximately 1 large or 2 medium)
- ½ cup grated onion
- 3 to 4 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Black pepper, to taste
- 4 beaten eggs (yolks optional)
- ⅓ cup flour
- ¼ cup minced parsley (optional)
- Oil for frying
- Toppings: Sour cream, yogurt, applesauce
Combine all ingredients and mix well. Heat a small amount of oil in a skillet until it is very hot. (It should sizzle a fleck of batter upon contact). Use a non-slotted spoon to form the pancakes, patting the batter down. Fry on both sides until brown, adding small amounts of additional oil, if needed. Serve hot, with toppings.
— Mollie Katzen, “Moosewood Cookbook”