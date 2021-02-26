The St. Clarion yearbook staff takes home multiple ASPA awards

ODENVILLE -- The St. Clair County High School yearbook staff, The St. Clarion, won several awards at the 2021 Alabama Scholastic Press Association's state convention that was held virtually.
The ASPA is based at The University of Alabama where its member publications create yearbooks, newspapers, literary magazines, broadcasts and online news.
St. Clarion member Lauren Moffett won first place for her sports photo of SCCHS basketball player Gatlin Daniel celebrating in a matchup against county rival Springville High School.
Emalee Elmore also won first place for her feature picture of a JROTC member participating in Wreaths Across America by placing a wreath on fallen veterans’ grave markers.
Emily Ingle was also recognized for her feature photo that took third place. The photo featured student Lily Gunn from the Saints in the Spotlight production of Breaking the News.
Emmy Rains was given two honorable mentions for her feature photos from the “Battle of the Classes” competition for the school’s homecoming week.
Elmore and Ingle also received honorable mentions for their spread pages.
Overall, the St. Clarion took home third place for its yearbook cover design.
"We had several talented photographers that captured the moments of the 2020 school year. I am proud of their work and ability to tell our stories through their photographs," Yearbook sponsor Mary Morrow said.
“We have been recognized by the Alabama Scholastic Press Association every year since 2004. I am proud that the staff has continued this tradition, especially during the pandemic."
Ingle, a veteran member of the yearbook staff, said she wasn’t expecting the recognition.
"To be recognized for something not many people know you do, is quite a shock,” Ingle said. "To feel appreciated in one of your most intriguing hobbies makes you want to excel even more. “I'm glad that the state takes the time to allow students like me to express themselves through their photography and writing."