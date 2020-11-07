The sarcophagus of Daniel Tyler

U.S. Gen. Daniel Tyler’s grave at Hillside Cemetery sits majestically amid a rock outcropping and offers a glimpse of downtown Anniston to the west. His impressive grave marker is a four-sided replica sarcophagus that features military images (crossed cannons and a sword) and carvings of an acorn, oak leaves and laurel wreaths, which signify steadfastness, longevity and victory.
“It’s indicative of his tomb,” said Jacksonville State University art history professor Mary Springer, “the idea that in ancient times when cremation was not considered a good Christian practice you needed to preserve your body for when the soul and body would be reunited at the end of times.”