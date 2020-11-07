The Nobles: Resting places of Anniston founding family

There isn’t a single Noble family plot at Anniston’s oldest cemetery. There are several.
Anniston co-founder Samuel Noble and his wife, Matilda, are buried in simple outlined graves.
The Noble monument that stands hauntingly over Highland Avenue features an impressive statue of a child-like angel that depicts innocence and youth.
Her left hand clutches a bouquet of flowers; whatever was in her right hand is now missing. Springer believes the flowers are poppies, which are a common funeral flower representing sleep and the eternal rest of death.
“Oftentimes you’ll see the angel of death represented from above and they’ll be dropping poppies. It’s like a peaceful symbol of sleep, so they almost died peacefully, even though that’s not always how it goes.”