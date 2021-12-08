The history of Odenville and its first settlers

Odenville’s story began 200 years ago, September 1821, when a Methodist minister, Christopher Vandegrift, and his family left Chester County, S.C., for Alabama. Christopher and Rebecca Amberson Vandegrift were parents of four boys and three girls: William, John, Jim, Leonard, Ellen, Margaret and Betsey — all adults when the migration to Alabama began. These events and dates are recorded in "Three Hundred Years of Vandegrifts" written by Erskin Vandegrift.
Traveling by horse-drawn schooner wagons and making their way steadily westward, the Vandegrifts stopped for a while in Jasper County, Ga. It was here that Peter Hardin met and fell in love with Ellen Vandegrift. Her parents consented to the wedding, and on Nov. 21, 1821, they were married. Peter cast in his lot with his bride's family and came with them to Alabama.
There was excellent traveling weather that fall, and the company made good progress, approaching the Coosa River in mid-December 1821. They crossed the Coosa into St. Clair County at a place that in 1832 would be called Greensport.
A few days after the crossing, the company arrived at their destination and set their stakes at a place they called Walnut Grove, about a mile east of present-day Odenville. In the early 1900s, Walnut Grove was called Jones Cut because it was near the entrance to the first cut made along the Seaboard Airline Railroad.
Christopher Vandegrift and his sons wasted no time in clearing land for a home and for crops. Their first house was a one-room dwelling made of logs with a boarded roof and dirt floor. The first summer was perhaps the hardest because there was a shortage of corn and Christopher had to go as far as Guntersville to get corn for planting.
Whatever the hardships, their hard work, perseverance and faith saw them through those months of settling a new place, and this new land truly became home.
Although we do not know the exact date, Peter and Ellen Hardin moved from Walnut Grove and settled in the vicinity of today's Odenville. A pre-1951 note in the file at the Ashville Archives relates that Peter first settled "in the old field southeast of the site of Odenville, near the Shockley home at the foot of the mountain. In 1824 he moved to a new home at the foot of the mountain, where W. J. Hodges now lives." W.J. (Willard Jerusalem) Hodges married Peter's granddaughter, Nell Harte Hardin. W. J. Hodges died in 1951.
Peter Hardin's home in Odenville was of hand-hewn logs. It survived for nearly 150 years. A description of the house was recorded in 1975. Originally the log cabin consisted of three rooms and a detached kitchen in the back. The main 'big room' had a distinctive stone fireplace with a stone hearth and mantel. At the back of this room were two bedrooms, one upstairs and one down."
This original building was added to as the years went by: a new fireplace in 1840 (the date carved into the stone mantel), the logs were boarded over, modern porches built across the front, and a front bay window. Across the front were thirteen square pillars, and two swings hung from the porch ceiling. To the rear of the original house, a narrow passage connected a wing that replaced the original log kitchen and dining room.
The last descendent of Peter Hardin to live in the home was his granddaughter, Nell. The rambling old home sat vacant for several years and finally was demolished. The 1840 stone fireplace remained a lonely sentinel until 1990 when it was removed for a new building. The stone mantel was preserved by Mrs. Dean Stepp. On the property today are the Church of God of Prophecy sanctuary and a commercial business.
Peter Hardin established a blacksmith and a cabinet shop, and the location soon became known as Hardin's Shop. In his two businesses, Peter could make and/or repair all the things necessary for a pioneer village.