THE GREATEST RIDE: 100-year-old WWII vet gets a ride around Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA — The question wasn't whether George Mills, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient, could handle the track at the Talladega Superspeedway.

But, could the Superspeedway handle the former Army sergeant?

When asked if the pace car went fast enough, Mills shot back, "Almost. He was about ready to open it up."

They went only 120 miles per hour Thursday afternoon, which is probably a lot safer than driving a Ford Model T over a frozen section of the Tennessee River. Mills did that back in his hometown of Decatur in 1940.

George Mills George Mills as an Army sergeant in the 1940s.

"A lot different," Mills said. "The ice cracks, you're gone."

That trip on the ice would just be a taste of the danger to come for Mills. In 1944 he landed on Utah Beach with the 28th Infantry Division and later earned a Bronze Star for his efforts in Normandy.

"We needed Cherbourg for deep harbor," Mills said. "So, Germans took it back, so we had to take it again, and we just kept going when we took it. And we took every little town between there and Paris under Patton."

After passing through Paris with minimal resistance, Mills' company eventually redeployed to the border between Luxembourg and Germany. Here, Mills' company surrendered after fighting off two German divisions for three days.

"We couldn't get any help," Mills said. "They knocked out both of our jeeps, all of our transportation bringing us ammunition, and we got down to six rounds of ammunition, and you can't fight two divisions with six rounds of ammunition. And they set the building on fire that we was in, and our commander surrendered the company, and we was POWs for five months."

Mills said the Germans sent officers to concentration camps, privates to work in the mines. The Germans then forced Mills and the other non-commissioned officers to embark on a five-month march east to Czechoslovakia beginning in December 1944.

"They never gave us any food," Mills said. "The only food you would have would be a little at night. They would put you in a barn, and they would feed their (live)stock rutabagas and sugar beets, and that is what you would eat if you could find one. So that is all we had for that five months."

Mills would later be liberated April 13, 1945, thanks in no small part to the prisoners' efforts to subdue the guards as Americans approached.

Of course, Mills couldn't stop there on such a dark note. As he did with his trip around the track, Mills couldn't help but laugh, this time at one memorable night in the barn as a prisoner of war.

"(We) milked a cow one time in there," he said. "We drank all that milk. That old farmer came out the next morning to milk her, and she wouldn't milk because we drank it all night. Accused the guards of milking his cow."

Mills, a long-time NASCAR fan (his favorite driver is Richard Petty), could tell war stories and other tales from the decades since for hours. It seems pretty likely that Mills' friends and family can look forward to hearing about Thursday's race around the Superspeedway for the foreseeable future.

"That is the greatest ride I've ever had," Mills said.