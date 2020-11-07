The empty-handed angel on Edmund Tyler's grave

Edmund Tyler’s grave is one of Hillside’s most unique because it features an angel sitting atop its marker. The angel is carved from marble; the marker is granite. The angel’s right arm is extended skyward.
Both of the angel’s hands are damaged, and whatever he was holding no longer exists. (Newspaper archives indicate the damage is at least 60 years old.) His face features a contemplative expression.
Springer believes the carving represents the archangel Michael. “Michael oftentimes is depicted with a sword and (archangel) Gabriel with a trumpet, and this doesn't look like he’s holding up a trumpet,” she said, “though statues of Michael usually pose him in a militaristic stance instead of “sitting here in almost a relaxed contrapposto position.”
“It is an odd pose if it is Michael,” she said.