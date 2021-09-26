The best way to clean your toilet

Who doesn’t love donning some gloves and scrubbing your porcelain throne to perfection? No, this isn’t the beginning of some elaborate joke. I truly enjoy scrubbing my toilet on a regular basis.
I know this sounds odd, but I find cleaning to be extremely therapeutic — especially toilets and sinks.
I like to clean my toilet once a week, and I like to clean my toilet tank every six months.
Given my obsession with toilet cleaning, I have tried many different products and methods, and I have perfected the following method:
Start at the top
The most commonly overlooked part of the toilet is the tank. So, we should start there.
Carefully remove the tank lid and place it gently on a towel on the floor.
Pour white vinegar into the tank, stopping at least an inch below the top rim. Let the vinegar-water solution sit for at least an hour — longer if possible.
Flush the toilet a couple of times to remove the vinegar from the tank.
Turn off the toilet’s water valve (usually located near the floor) and flush the toilet again to completely drain the water from the tank.
Using a small scrub brush (I like to use an old toothbrush), clean the inside of the tank’s walls. Wipe down the metal parts with a sponge to remove any rust.
Turn the water back on, flush the toilet again, and confirm the water is clear in both the tank and the bowl.
Replace the tank cover.
Standard scrubbing
After your toilet tank is fabulously clean, let’s move on to the fun parts: the bowl and seat. I like to begin with Lysol Lime and Rust Remover toilet bowl cleaner (the black label). I apply a generous amount to the bowl, making sure to get as close to the rim as possible. I close the seat and the lid and let the cleaner sit for about 10-15 minutes.
While the bowl cleaner sits, I like to clean the outside of the toilet. I use Lysol all-purpose cleaner in the scent “Lemon Breeze.” I spray the outside of the tank, the lid, the base, and every nook I can reach. I then take a cleaning rag and wipe down everywhere I have sprayed. For the harder to reach areas, like around the seat hinges, I use an old toothbrush.
After wiping down the outside of the toilet, I raise the seat and lid and use my toilet brush to scrub the inside of the bowl. I then flush the toilet once or twice to rinse the scrub brush and then place it back in its holder.
Once finished with the bowl, I use disinfecting wipes to wipe the toilet handle, then the toilet seat and finally under the toilet seat.
If you have a rug in front of your toilet, make sure to wash the rug regularly, especially if you have men living in your home.