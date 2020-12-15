TC Central’s Faith Johnson earns The Daily Home Player of the Week

Faith Johnson was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega County Central High School’s girls basketball team to two victories.
“I am very honored to be in the position to get Player of the Week,” Johnson said. “I am very grateful that I have players that trust me with the ball. The coaching staff has been great with teaching us stuff that we need to know.”
In two wins last week, Johnson averaged 25.5 points for the Lady Fighting Tigers.
Johnson filled up the stat sheet in a 69-41 win over Lincoln. The junior guard recorded 25 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals. Johnson also had a strong outing in a 50-38 win over Woodland. Johnson poured in 26 points to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“It is all about teamwork and us being able to work together,” Johnson said. “We trust each other with the ball. Everybody contributed to us having success.”
The hard work Johnson put in during the offseason has paid off on the offensive end. Johnson has been known for her ability to get to the basket and having the ability to drain 3s, but this season, she has been scoring in a different way.
“I have been focusing more on my midrange shot, and that is where most of my points came from,” Johnson said. “If I keep that up, I think we will end up where we want to this year.”
The change in Johnson’s game can be attributed to TC Central’s new head coach, Ebonie Ferguson. The former Mississippi State player took over for TC Central’s longtime head coach, Robert Duncan.
“She is a great coach,” Johnson said. “She is teaching us things and she is learning things from us as far as getting to know one another.”
Under Ferguson, Johnson has moved to point guard. The reigning Class 1A-3A Talladega County Player of the Year has flourished as she has been able to set up her teammates for easy baskets.
“I have to step up more as a point guard,” Johnson said. “It has been great because when I pass to one of my teammates, I know that she can get the job done as well.”
The Lady Fighting Tigers had a historic 2019-20 season. TC Central finished 23-10, including a 58-53 victory over Childersburg to win its first-ever Talladega County Tournament championship.
The Lady Fighting Tigers also advanced beyond the Sweet 16, downing Valley Head 65-54 to reach the Elite 8 for the first time since 2004. TC Central fell to Spring Garden 82-46 in the championship game of the Class 1A Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State.
Even though TC Central had success, not making the Final Four last season has inspired Johnson to work harder.
“It motivated us,” she said. “We may be shorthanded this year as we only have six players, but we are doing what we need to do to get the win. Hopefully, this year, we will go to state.”
Johnson said she tries to model her game after Brooklyn Nets standout Kyrie Irving.
“I like the way he finishes at the basket,” she said. “He is also a point guard and he has to set up his teammates as well.”