Talladega's Presbyterian Home for Children adds two to leadership team

The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega has added two new faces to its leadership team.
According to a news release issued Monday, Jennifer Braxton is the new director of development, and Cindy Fisher is the new director of communication.
Braxton is from the Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham, where she worked in development on donor and member relations, fund raising, grant management, communication and events, according to the release. She also has worked as director of projects for the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama in Birmingham.
In her role with the Presbyterian Home, Braxton will focus on advancing the mission of PHFC by developing donor relationships and increasing fundraising opportunities. She is a graduate of Alabama A&M in Huntsville, and will be working primarily in Birmingham on various statewide projects.
“Jennifer is highly respected across the state over her career at EDPA and Vulcan Park and Museum and now brings her strong leadership and interpersonal skills that will further help the Home strengthen its relationship with existing ministry partners while opening doors to new donors,” Presbyterian Home Director and CEO Doug Marshall said.
Fisher is a native of Tuscaloosa and a University of Alabama journalism graduate. A journalist for almost 25 years, Fisher has worked at a half dozen newspapers, including as editor of the Birmingham Business Journal for nine years. She also led a corporate communications department before founding Kingfisher Media, a multimedia firm that operates the Selma Sun community newspaper and offers digital media, public relations and event planning services. She will continue to serve as CEO of Kingfisher Media along with her part-time duties at the Home.
“I am thrilled that Cindy will be bringing her experience and energy to help us tell our success stories of serving at-risk and homeless children and families from across Alabama,” Marshall said.