Talladega Police investigate counterfeit money passed at local store

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating a counterfeit $100 bill presented at a local convenience store over the weekend.
According to Det. Jeremy Faulkner, a 16-year-old was attempting to make some small purchases with a $100 bill at Benny’s At Howard and West streets Saturday afternoon. The cashier realized the bill was fake, refused to accept it, and called police.
Faulkner said the teen who presented the bill stayed until police arrived. He told the officers responding that he did not realize the bill was fake, adding that he got it at Burger King earlier in the day when he asked for a $100 bill in exchange for five $20s.
The bill was taken into evidence and the case remained under investigation Monday afternoon.