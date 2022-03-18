Talladega picks a new human resources director

Tana Falkner has been named human resources director for the city of Talladega.
According to City Manager Seddrick Hill, Falkner “has great experience, and she is no stranger to the city of Talladega. She will be a tremendous asset as we continue our efforts to recruit, engage and retain highly qualified employees who are passionate about improving our community.”
Falkner is a Talladega native who attended Graham Elementary School and Zora Ellis Junior High School before graduating from Munford High School. She coached softball for the Talladega Parks and Recreation Department for eight years, winning a state championship.
She has 11 years of service to the city of Talladega, working as a patrol officer in the police department and then an employee in the Human Resources Department.
In her new capacity as HR directector, Falkner’s responsibilities will include employee relations, new employee onboarding, HR compliance, performance management, benefit administration, compensation administration and payroll.