Talladega Parks and Recreation earns pair of state awards

The Talladega Parks and Recreation Department recently earned two awards at the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association’s annual conference earlier this week.
According to interim Talladega City Manager Kelsey Gallahar, city Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons was the recipient of the 2020 Jim Spain Award, representing the “pinnacle of service at the highest, most outstanding level to parks and recreation.”
“This award is given to those few who reach the highest level of at least 10 years of top quality performance and leadership and/or active involvement, writing research of innovative programs,” Gallahar said.
Ammons began her career in 1994 as an adult sports coordinator assistant with Troy, moving up quickly through the ranks. During her career, she has worked in nearly every area of parks and recreation, and served on numerous local boards. She holds numerous certification in a variety of fields, and currently chairs the state recreation and sports committee.
“Ammons gives of herself tirelessly and shares a wealth of knowledge with fellow employees. She exemplifies the colleague that everyone enjoys working with and strives to become,” Ammons wrote.
The other award was the 2020 Special Event of the Year award to the city as a whole for Christmas on the Square 2019. This award is to “recognize programs, activities and special events which demonstrate exceptional innovation in design, presentation and implementation within the entire process of the event. Talladega was one of several qualified applicants, and was chosen for recognition based on a presentation by Ammons and Gallahar that included a three page narrative and a presentation with visuals."