Talladega man arrested on robbery, probation violation charges

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is being held without bail after being arrested on charges of armed robbery and parole violation.
Brandon Duane Hatcher, 36, of Talladega, was arrested early Thursday after crashing his car following an alleged robbery at the Delta Mart on Alabama 77. Bond was set at $30,000 on the robbery charge, but according to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Hatcher is being held without bond on the probation violation.
Hatcher is accused of robbing the Delta Mart just after midnight Wednesday, Oct. 28. He claimed to have a gun under his sweatshirt and demanded the contents of the cash register and cigarettes. Following the robbery, he fled the scene in a car.
Thompson said at this point, the storms that would blow through Talladega County later that morning were just starting and likely contributed to Hatcher’s accident on Alabama 77 at the 275 Bypass. An officer responding to the robbery call saw the accident and stopped to help.
Hatcher appeared to have three of the four cartons of Newport cigarettes that had been stolen and just over $200 cash, including $140 in a tube with the name of the store on it. He also had about $64 in loose cash, Thompson said.
Hatcher was also caught on video committing the robbery, Thompson said.
According to jail records, Hatcher was also served with a warrant charging failure to appear from earlier this month for allegedly driving without insurance.
Thompson said Hatcher had previous convictions for burglary in the second degree and two previous first-degree robberies. He was still on parole for one of those at the time of his arrest Thursday.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.