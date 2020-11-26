Talladega Man Arrested for Always Money Robbery

A Talladega man is being held on a $30,000 bond after being charged with robbery in the first degree.
John Francis Ford, 64, was arrested Tuesday without incident at his home on Coffee Street after the alleged robbery, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson of the Talladega Police Department. Ford remained behind bars Wednesday night.
According to Thompson, Ford had been a previous customer of Always Money on East Battle Street. Ford allegedly entered the store just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday wearing a hat and mask. He approached the counter, told the clerk to give him all the money they had and put his hand inside his jacket, Thompson said.
The clerk told investigators that she initially thought he might have been reaching for a gun, but instead produced an orange box cutter.
The clerk slammed the cash drawer shut and she and another female employee that was in the store at the time went and locked themselves in a back room with a third employee.
Thompson said video then shows Ford taking off his mask and hat and leaving the store empty handed.
Investigators recognized Ford on the video, and confirmed his identity by comparing this video of video taken on a previous visit to the same store.
Alabama law does not require that anything actually be taken to bring a robbery charge, Thompson said. The demand for money and implied threat are enough.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in priso