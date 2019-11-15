TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Lions Club hosted an event for Worldwide Diabetes Awareness Day on Thursday at the Spring Street Recreations Center.
The event drew more than 40 people to learn about different aspects of the disease.
Featured speakers included Dr. Dee Fuller, director of nursing at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind; Dr. Matt St. John, founder of St. John’s Nutrition in Oxford; and Josh Low, a student at E.H. Gentry who demonstrated some of the monitoring equipment available to deaf and blind people with diabetes.