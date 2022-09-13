Talladega Hall of Heroes hosts 9-11 tribute

Just as they have for the past several years, the Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee and the city’s first responders gathered Sunday to pay tribute to the firefighters and police officers who gave their lives in New York City 21 years ago, as well as to their own recently deceased colleagues.
This year’s invocation and benediction were given by Rev. Kevin Jones, Fire Chief Danny Warwick lead the pledge of allegiance and retired police officer Alan Wheeles, Chet Haynes and Chip Moore gave the Sept. 11, 2001, timeline. A moment of silence followed.
Lauren Deal then read the poem “The Hero’s Path,” and Wheeles, Yates and Warwick read the names of all of the members of law enforcement and fire and rescue who had passed in the last few years.
The list included Sheriff Jerry Studdard, Police Chiefs Joe Sparks and Roy Otwell, Patrolman Terry Beverly, Detective Mark “Skippy” Hallmark, Lt. Billy Haney, Officer John M. Renda Sr., Lt. Mark King, Captain Leon Thomas, Detective C.D. Chapell, Patrolman Timothy Pitts, Officer Rick Nixon, Lt. Rickey J. Robinson, Alabama State Troopers Otis Higgins and Buford Robinson, Forestry Commission Game Warden Greg Gilliland, Fire Chiefs J.W. Morris, W.C. Holmes, Billy Anderson, Tom Jeff Partridge, Roy Johnson and Kenneth Dickerson, fire captains Edward Deck Jr., Jimmy Harrell, Jesse Simpson and Larry Vincent, fire lieutenants Joe Hanvey, Jerry Griffin, Joe Sexton and Billy Wallace and firefighters Jackie L. Avery, Grant Smith, Rick Whiting, Joe Hassell and James Holdridge.
A tour of Hall of Heroes followed the presentation.