Talladega County will get a veterans court of its own

With the help of a recently announced grant from the state Office of Prosecution Services, Talladega County will have a veterans court of its own before the end of the year.
“The 29th Judicial Circuit (Talladega County) formally announces the creation of the Talladega County Veterans Treatment Court,” Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff said Tuesday.
The $30,000 grant was effective Oct. 1, and the program is expected to be up and running in November, he said.
“There are in excess of 5,000 veterans currently in Talladega County alone,” he said. “A significant number of the veteran’s in our court system have been identified as in need of treatment services upon their release from the Talladega County Jail. Many veterans face challenges with substance abuse as well as combat related posttraumatic stress disorder. The veterans’ treatment court model is designed to identify those veterans who, upon consideration of the circumstances of their present case and honorable military service, are appropriate for veteran’s court consideration.”
The program will involve partnerships with Alta Pointe Mental Health Services, New Pathways drug rehabilitation in Pell City and the U.S. Veterans Administration, either through the Birmingham or Anniston offices. Talladega County will also be working closely with St. Clair County, which has a more established veteran’s court.
Woodruff said several Talladega County cases have already been transferred to the St. Clair program, including one recent graduate, one that’s about to graduate and two more in the early stages of the program, all during the last six months.
“For the last 18 months, we have been fortunate that Judge Phil Seay in neighboring St. Clair County allowed several of our deserving veterans here in Talladega County participate in their program because we simply did not have the resources and logistics in place yet. The creation of our veteran’s court here in Talladega is consistent with my personnel and professional obligation that I placed on myself when I pursued this judgeship,” he said.
Honorably discharged veterans will be screened for eligibility by District Attorney Steve Giddens and Woodruff, Woodruff said.
The program is an alternative to incarceration that involves extensive drug testing, mental health services, regular court appearances, mentoring services, restitution, court costs and other case by case requirements before successful completion.
At first, veterans coming up on the probation dockets will likely be the first candidates for the program. Eventually, the program will host five to 10 new participants per year, starting at the time of arrest.
“There will be many successful outcomes, and, of course, there may be those cases where a veteran simply fails to appreciate the structure and accountability required to complete the year-long program,” Woodruff said.
Woodruff said the grant was applied for in August and awarded in September.
“It’s true that $30,000 is a smaller grant amount, but we emphasize that we will be handling this with limited personnel," he said. "The drug testing is going to be expensive, too. We’re still working through the logistics of everything. But it’s a powerful $30,000. It’s putting our tax dollars to work for the people who have defended us and who make the system possible. It’s a good return on investment.”