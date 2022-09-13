Talladega County Training School's Class of 1959 has a reunion

The 1959 graduating class from the Talladega County Training School, now known as Talladega County Central High School, held its first reunion Sept. 3, about 63 years after they graduated together.
The reunion was held at the home of classmate Bernice Embry Adams. Of the 15 members of the class who are still living, eight attended.
Classmate Dietrich Chatman gave a prayer of thanksgiving and blessed the food. Those in attendance then enjoyed a meal, snacks, conversation, catching up and memories about past pleasures and classroom folly, according to one person present. They also looked back on photos from their time in school together, including a group picture from third grade.
Each person who attended received a gift displaying their graduation year and an address and phone directory. They all vowed to stay in touch with one another.