Talladega County Commission approves contract to sell some water infrastructure to Lincoln

The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve a contract with the city of Lincoln to sell water infrastructure around Lincoln Harbor and other areas for $1,750,000. The Lincoln City Council is expected to take up approval of the same contract next month.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the county essentially is selling the part of their water system north of Stemley Bridge Road and up to Poor House Marina, where the two systems currently meet.
The agreement will also allow the county to free up capacity in the county system, Lyle said.
The contract states that it would go into effect “as soon as financing can be arranged.”
The infrastructure purchased by the city would include 187 current customers. Lincoln will also be responsible for installing a metered emergency valve to provide water in the event of an emergency, as well as new meters for the individual customers.
“Until Lincoln installs its meters, Lincoln may continue to use Talladega County’s meters,” Lyle said.
Once the city’s meters are installed, the county meters and radio transmitters must be returned.
The price quoted above also includes all of the water infrastructure for Lincoln Harbor, currently serving about 97 residents.
“Right now, they have county water and city sewer," Lyle said.
The contract provides for a period of transition where the county will sell water to Lincoln wholesale, and Lincoln will in turn sell the water to customers in Lincoln Harbor.
The area covered in the sale does not overlap with the two water projects recently approved by the county, using federal relief money and two cent sales and use tax.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Heard a presentation from State Rep. Ben Robbins, R-Sylacauga, regarding the EARTH project, a renovation of the old Avondale Plant in Sylacauga into a top-flight education facility. Robbins emphasized the need for community partnerships in bringing the project to fruition, Lyle said.
—Surplussed a 2005 Honda Odyssey.
—Canceled a contract with Coosa Valley RC&D and replaced it with a new contract with Bailey’s Bushhogging. Coosa Valley was not able to meet the terms of the contract.
—Heard Commissioner Darrell Ingram announce that the Miller Family Cemetery in Munford had been added the Alabama Historic Cemetery Register.
—Announced that all county offices will be closed on Monday, July 4.