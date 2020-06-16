Talladega Co. BOE votes to sell old Lincoln High School to Lathan Company

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education voted unanimously to sell the old Lincoln High School property to Lathan Company, the first step toward setting up an assisted living facility specializing in memory care.
Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said the board agreed to sell the property for $155,000 during a Zoom meeting Monday morning.
Lathan Company of Mobile operates Carillon Oaks Lincoln, which will be building the new facility and operating it once it is open.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson and the Lincoln City Council previously approved the project. Watson said the facility will restore a building that has been vacant for years, bring 65 new jobs to the area and create a capital investment worth more than $8.6 million.
He added the new construction would not impact the portions of the old high school complex currently in use, including the senior center and the Lincoln Food Pantry.
During the same meeting, the board also voted unanimously to approve a slightly revised schedule for the coming school year, including a recommendation to move the first day of school up to Aug. 13, in accordance with a recommendation from state Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
Lacey said the board had previously approved a schedule for next year in February, before the pandemic hit.
Also Monday, the board:
Accepted the resignation of Alan Becket (physical education teacher at Winterboro), Sandra Berry (Child Nutrition Program assistant at Munford Elementary), Amber Brown (fourth grade at Lincoln Elementary), Bobby Carden (maintenance supervisor), KcKayla Hester (third grade at Childersburg Elementary), Morgan Kennedy (sixth grade at Childersburg Middle School), Johanna Morgan (math teacher at Munford Middle) and Taylor Wood (math teacher at Munford High);
Hired Stephanie Ashley (clerical assistant at Talladega County Central High), Jessica Bueller (third grade at B.B. Comer Elementary), Matthew Brooks (Lincoln High assistant principal), Anna Cotton (fourth grade at Lincoln Elementary), Jamey Hamby (sixth grade at Childersburg Middle), Jennifer Hicks (school secretary at Sycamore), Mollie Medine (physical education at Comer Elementary), Chelsea Mowery (business education at Comer High), Madison Nichols (second grade at Sycamore), Jonathan Owings (HVAC maintenance), Lacey Thrower Phillips (CNP assistant at Lincoln High), Allie Renfroe (Childersburg Middle special education), Robin Sellars (Fayetteville CNP assistant), Stacey Donald (Fayetteville bus driver), Renee Stone (Munford Middle custodian), Regina Williams (Lincoln Elementary custodian) and Leslie Wyatt (Sycamore custodian);
Transferred Wanda Arthur from 11-month custodian to 12-month custodian at Stemley Elementary; Ashley Burns from Childersburg Middle clerical assistant to secretary; Alice Goodwin from Fayetteville 11-month custodian to 12-month custodian; Anretria Howard from 11-month Lincoln Elementary custodian to 12-month custodian; Skylar Mansfield, from Lincoln physical education teacher to Winterboro and Sycamore physical education; Michelle Mastin (11-month custodian at Fayetteville to 12-month custodian); and Monique McAdams from Sycamore Elementary school secretary to Childersburg High School secretary;
Announced Mansfield will also be the new head football coach at Winterboro;
Approved leaves of absence for Robert Hardy, custodian at Winterboro, and Jana Shae Williams, itinerant speech pathologist;
Heard first readings for policy revisions on food surplus donations and supervision of juvenile sex offenders; both measures will be put to a vote at the next board meeting; and
Announced that the next regular board meeting will be Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at the Central Office; board members will be attending the meeting in person for the first time since the pandemic was declared in March.