Talladega City BoE to hold called meeting at noon Thursday

The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a called meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 17, starting at noon, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
According to the tentative agenda, the only action item will be the approval of a bid from Alabama Roofing and Sheet Metal Company to put a new roof over the Shirley Simmons Board Room at the former Hal Henderson Elementary School.
Superintendent Tony Ball said he had asked for the called meeting so at least the preliminary work on the project could be completed during the Christmas break.
Ball also announced that Friday, Dec. 18, would be a strictly “e-learning” day for all city school students, with no students or staff reporting to their school buildings. Friday is also the last day of class before Christmas break, which lasts until Jan. 5 for students in Group A and Jan. 7 for students in Group B.
