Talladega assistant fire chief earns honor from Center for Public Safety Excellence

Talladega Assistant Fire Chief Ron Goodenough has been named a Chief Fire Officer Designee by the Center for Public Safety Excellence.
Goodenough said he was notified earlier this month that he had been unanimously awarded the coveted certificate after “four months, a 90-plus page application, an independent peer review panel interview and the Professional Credentialing Board review.”
According to Fire Chief Danny Warwick, there are only a few more than 1,500 people who have earned this designation worldwide, and only 20 in Alabama.
“The program recognizes individuals who demonstrate their excellence in components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence," Warwick said. "We salute Mr. Goodenough’s spirit of excellence, attention to detail and community involvement. (All these things) show professional characteristics of a department geared toward superiority.”
Goodenough himself said the process of being designated was a great learning experience for him.
“This program has definitely brought clarity to the path which was already in place while also teaching me how to align my professional goals with the needs of my community,” he said.
Added Goodenough: “To all that encouraged and provided assistance with this process, thank you. You’ll never know how much you are appreciated. To my wife and my biggest fan, I love you and thank you for being my own personal cheerleader. Your support is truly invaluable and cherished.”