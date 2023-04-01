Sylacauga woman charged with theft of 1959 car

A Sylacauga woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing a car that rolled off the assembly line late in the Eisenhower administration.
Amanda K. Lynn, 32, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday and was being held on a $5,000 bond for theft of property in the first degree. She also had a $500 bond for failure to appear in Sylacauga municipal court, according to jail records.
Lynn was still behind bars Thursday afternoon.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Lynn is accused of stealing a 1959 AMC Rambler station wagon from a residence on Centuries Drive in Alpine March 18. The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the vehicle on social media shortly afterward.
The vehicle was recovered the same day the social media post went up, Jones said. An acquaintance of Lynn’s reported that he had purchased the car from her after she said that she owned it.
Jones added that Lynn was initially cooperative, but then began telling investigators different versions of events. When deputies and Sylacauga Police went to her house to serve her with the theft warrant, she had fled. Jones said she was arrested Tuesday after being found hiding in her mother’s linen closet.
Additional charges may be forthcoming, Jones said.
The Rambler was not in running order when it was stolen, Jones said. It had been so long since the vehicle had been maintained that the dipstick was covered in rust.
Theft of property in the first degree is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.