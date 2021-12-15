Sylacauga scupltor Craigger Browne doing special piece for AJ Powers Lodge memorial garden

SYLACAUGA — A memorial garden at AJ Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station will feature a marble sculpture by world-renowned sculptor Craigger Brown, who serves as Sylacauga’s sculptor in residence and spokesperson for the city’s marble industry.
His large-scale works can be found on five of seven continents, but his most recent works are smaller in dimension and are right here in his home state.
Plank Road Station Foundation secretary Millie Chastain said the memorial garden is a space to recognize individuals who have made great contributions of their time, talent, and financial resources to aid ongoing renovation efforts that enable the historic lodge to serve as a community space.
“The memorial garden is made possible by the United Way," Chastain said. "It was part of a 'Give Day' where people donated their time to various community projects, and I thought we could use a centerpiece to really make it pop.
“So, I contacted Craigger and asked if he would create something for us. He said yes, and the sculpture he is making for us is made possible by a sponsorship from First Bank of Alabama.”
Browne said he wants this sculpture to be a symbolic representation of the natural, organic resources involved in the creation of it.
“In Alabama, during the time of the plank roads, timber and cotton were the two most valuable natural resources, and the timber was cut into planks to make the road that made it possible to transport the cotton to the nearest town,” he said.
“So, I’m carving two planks with three cotton bolls on them. Three, because of visual balance to the design, but it is just a very simple, basic, organic look at these resources.”
The piece is about 18 by 23 inches.
But he is expecting a 6-foot Venus to be delivered soon to his work area soon, and on Nov. 24, a marble headstone he created for The Richards DAR House in Mobile, was placed in organization’s “Never Forget Gardens” to honor the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Chastain said the sculpture will be unveiled in the garden in May, during “Grass Roots Day,” a fundraising event.