Sylacauga man pleads guilty to causing woman's death, is sentenced to 15 years

A Sylacauga man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with an incident from 2019.
Earl Lewis Hill, 51, pleaded guilty before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth earlier this month, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore. He was sentenced immediately after the plea was accepted.
Hill was charged with causing the death of Patti Lee Smith, a woman in her 70s, by running over her with a motorcycle Aug. 14, 2019. Smith was taken to the hospital and survived for several days, but eventually died as a result of the injuries she sustained after being struck by Hill.
The case was investigated by the Highway Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to the initial report, Smith was crossing the street when Hill hit her.
Hill was using methamphetamine at the time of the accident and was driving at an extremely high rate of speed, according to the report published at the time of the accident. Hill was indicted for manslaughter in the summer of 2021.
Hill’s was one of a handful of criminal cases that had been scheduled for jury trials last week, but Kilgore said all of the cases on the docket either entered guilty pleas or were continued to later in the year.
Also pleading guilty were:
—Thamarcus Emanuel Bell, 22, of Opelika, to robbery in the first degree. Bell was accused of stealing an iPhone 8 at gunpoint in Lincoln in 2019. He will be sentenced by Hollingsworth Aug. 31.
—William Shane Heath, 34, to attempting to possess a short-barrelled shotgun. Heath was sentenced to 12 months in jail after pleading. According to Kilgore, Heath was indicted for possessing a short-barrelled shotgun, a felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.
—James Christopher Blair, 43, to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm. Balir will be sentenced by Hollingsworth on Aug. 31.