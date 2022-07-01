Sylacauga man accused of

A Sylacauga man is being held on a fugitive from justice warrant in Anchorage, Alaska.
James Everett Steen, 34, was arrested in Alaska sometime last week. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Steen has warrants for rape in the second degree, sodomy in the second degree and transmission of obscene material to a minor. Giddens said the investigation was still ongoing, and while all of the current charges involve the same victim, there may be others. Bond on the current Alabama charges has been set at $100,000.
Although the investigation is still in its early stages, Giddens said the warrants were issued when it became clear that Steen was fleeing the state.
Officials in Alaska confirmed that Steen was being held, but could provide no further details, including which agency had arrested him and if he had waived extradition.