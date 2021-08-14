Surreal artworks by Barry Buxkamper at JSU

There’s art now and arts later, with never a dull moment in our community’s entertainment menu. An audition is Saturday at 2:15 p.m. for children interested in singing roles in “The Sound of Music” at Theatre of Gadsden, while the JSU Civic Symphony resumes Aug. 24. The next art exhibit at Jacksonville State University’s Hammond Hall is Aug. 26-Sept. 16.
Auditions for ‘The Sound of Music’
Gadsden’s Ritz Theatre will be alive again with the sound of music March 4-13. But first in the preparations are children’s tryouts Saturday and adults’ auditions in December, the dates to be announced.
The children’s audition is at 2:15 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Gadsden, 310 N. 27th St. No preparation is needed. Audition material will be taught. Call Mike Beecham, director, with questions at 404-916-5967.
The roles are:
Liesl — female, should be able to play age 16
Friedrich — male, should be able to play age 14
Louisa — female, should be able to play age 13
Kurt — male, should be able to play age11
Brigitta — should be able to play age10
Marta — female, should be able to play age 7
Gretl — female, should be able to play age 5
The production dates are March 4-13, 2022.
Masks are required to be worn by all who attend auditions. A brief meeting will be held for parents, then parents will be dismissed and can pick up their children when auditions are over.
The story is set in Salzburg, Austria., Maria, a high-spirited woman studying to become a nun, is sent from her convent to be the governess to seven children of a widowed naval commander, Captain Georg Ritter von Trapp. The children, initially hostile and mischievous, come to like Maria as she entertains them with song, and she finds herself falling in love with the captain.
Two of the musical numbers with children involved are “Do Re Mi,” Maria’s music lesson for the youth, and “So Long, Farewell,” which the children sing at a party given by their parents.
“The Sound of Music” was written by Rodgers & Hammerstein, a composer-and-lyricist team known for their universally appealing and revivable shows for Broadway.
Call for strings in JSU Civic Symphony
There’sa call formorestring musicians to play in the JSU Civic Orchestra, which will meet again Aug. 24 for the coming season. The instrumentalists will gather in Mason Hall, third floor, at 7 p.m. to get music selected by conductor Jeremy Benson and note plans for concerts. Benson may be contacted at jlbenson@jsu.edu. More about the orchestra in next week’s column.
JSU art exhibit opens Aug. 25
The featured artist in JSU’s next public display is Barry Buxkamper, an accomplished artist, professor and mentor whose work has been displayed nationwide. The public is invited to view his works and hear him speak in Hammond Hall on campus at an opening reception Aug. 26 from 5-7 p.m.
Also in Hammond Hall, the artistry of Brad Vetter will be displayed in the exhibit’s Roundhouse Gallery. Vetter is a designer, letterpress printer and educator currently based in Louisville, Ky., who strives to push letterpress forward and never stop exploring its possibilities.
Buxkamper is a colleague and close friend of Seth Johnson, department head of the JSU Art Department. They taught at the same time, 2003-2012, at Middle Tennessee State University.
“He creates surreal-like works and his images are extremely detailed,” Johnson said. “His is a style that merges illustration and fine art that tell a visual story that is thought-provoking and captivating. Watch closely, and his craft has impeccable realism. When you see what he does, you are in awe of his art. It’s engaging. It draws you in.”
A number of serious students in the department are interested in illustration as their career, according to Johnson. “We invited Buxkamper here to see the opportunities available in illustration besides commercial work. We think it will be valuable for students to have this interaction with him.”
Buxkamper earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of Texas in 1968 and his Master of Fine Arts at the University of Illinois in 1972. He is Professor Emeritus at Middle Tennessee State University.
He grew up in Texas and has lived and worked in Nashville since 1972. He has taught at Vanderbilt University and Middle Tennessee State University while maintaining an active schedule of exhibitions.
The artist has been featured in the Whitney Biennial of Contemporary American Art, Whitney Museum, N.Y; the 1990 Mint Museum Biennial, Mint Museum of Art, Charlotte N.C.; and “20th Century Painting in Tennessee,” Cheekwood Museum of Art, Nashville.
His works are included in the collections of the McDonald’s Corporation, Tennessee State Museum, The Bridgestone Collection and Nations Bank, to name but a few collections.
Buxkamper said, “For several years I’ve been trying to locate a sweet spot between the single-mindedness and functionality of illustration and the ambiguity and shades of ‘fine’ art with work about the transient nature of life itself. I also remain firmly committed to a decades-old visual interest in the intersection of humankind and our brethren flora and fauna.”
Everyone is invited to the exhibit.
