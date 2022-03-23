Storm left area flooding as passed through

Oxford Fire and Rescue Department assisted Anniston Fire and Rescue after a call came in about 2:40 a.m. about flooding from an Anniston campground on Garrett Circle between U.S. 78 and Interstate 20. About 20 people were rescued, but no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was notified to assist those who were rescued, according to Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep.
Calhoun County EMA department spokesperson Jacqueline Baer reported that one or more vehicles were submerged due to flooding from rains that fell overnight.
“We are still receiving widespread reports of flooding throughout Calhoun County, especially in the Anniston/Oxford area. Overnight and throughout this morning, Calhoun County EMA received over 25 reports of general flooding, flooded roadways, and submerged vehicles,” according to a press release by Jacqueline Baer, the public information officer for the EMA.
The press release listed several areas still affected by the flooding. These include the 1200 block of Boiling Springs, 3400 block of Rocky Ridge Drive, Iron City Cutoff at Old Choccolocco Road, Chosea Springs Road, as well as several others. Calhoun County Highway Department has been made aware and is being continually updated as reports are still incoming.
The lake at Choccolocco Park in Oxford overflowed onto its walking track, but the playing fields could still be used. At least one field was being used for a game Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham reported that 3.47 inches of rain fell overnight. Flooding was reported in several areas of the county as creeks rose and ponds spilled over their banks.
The storm passed through beginning around 10:30 Tuesday night, and it lasted until the early morning hours Wednesday. It was accompanied by thunder and lightning, but there are no trees reported down.
By sunrise, the clouds were beginning to clear, and Daniel Martin of the weather service said lingering clouds throughout the day seemed to be all that are left of the storm that created storms and tornadoes throughout the Southeast. It continues to move northeastward. One death occurred in New Orleans from a tornado, according to television news reports.
A report that came into Calhoun County EMA at 4 a.m. stated several roads in the Saks area were flooded and impassable. In Oxford, Recreation Drive near the civic center is impassable, but the water is receding, said Ben Stewart, assistant fire chief.
Baer said the warning for drivers is that they should not pass around any barricades.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” she quoted from the well-known slogan drivers should heed during any flooding situations.
Never drive across a flooded roadway. The water level maybe higher than it appears. If you can’t see the lines on the road, don’t drive on it. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.