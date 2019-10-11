TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Talladega Superspeedway hosted more than 500 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students from St. Clair, Randolph, Calhoun, Clay and Talladega counties in the new Talladega Garage Experience on Friday.
The group, sponsored by First Bank of Alabama, got to see many of the STEM principles in practical use and the science behind NASCAR brought to life in ways that are educational, relevant and fun.
First Bank President and CEO Chad Jones said, ‘Our communities involved with the STEM program have proven to increase student interest in pursuing higher education and careers with technical skills. The opportunity for our local community students to see scientific and engineering principles demonstrated in the Garage Experience at Talladega is sure to leave a lifelong memory and a foundation for our future leaders.’