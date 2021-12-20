Start 2022 strong with weightlifting

Wondering about those New Year’s resolutions? Trying to figure out how to be successful? First, don’t set some outrageous resolution that you can’t possibly keep. Be real about what you can do to improve your life and wellbeing in 2022. One thing I think we all need to be doing in 2022 is lifting more weights. Even if you are already doing so, it’s time to amp up your game. I cannot stress this enough. These last few years have been a real doozy. I mean, who would ever dream that we would still be going through this health crisis called COVID and going into the third year?
Now more than ever, we need to suit up and fight. And we can do exactly that by lifting weights and getting stronger to face anything the new year may bring. And if you have already been doing that, then kudos to you! But don’t get stuck lifting five-pound weights for a year and never going up in weight. In real life, we lift way more than five pounds and we need to prepare ourselves to be as functional and independent as we can. If you work out at home, invest in some different types of weights or put that on your wish list for Santa. Some of my favorite pieces of equipment are not just plain old dumbbells, but real different pieces that are a little outside the box. There are so many other ways to lift weights and gain strength.
Kettlebells are a great alternative to traditional weights. These are round balls of cast iron that come in all sizes and have an almost circular handle — so they are easy to carry, easy to use and easy to create lots of exercises you can do with them. They run about $15-$200 depending on how heavy you want them.
Another great at home workout tool is the TRX suspension device that hooks to a door. It has heavy-duty straps that attach to a secure point, and these straps are adjustable in length. This tool is very diverse and can be used for balance training — which we all need as we age — and strength training in all planes of motion. We are starting this class at the Y in 2022 and we expect it to be popular! A TRX suspension kit is about $200 and is great for core strength, rotational strength and much more. Another great thing about the TRX suspension system is it is portable and lightweight. You mainly use gravity and your body weight to work all the muscle groups.
If you need one more tool, it would be worth asking Santa for a BOSU balance trainer. Although I do not know how he would get this down the chimney. This is an inflatable half dome with a flat bottom. BOSU stands for “both sides up.” And it can be used that way. It retails for around $100, depending on the type you get. It is extremely effective for balance training, but also great for lots of different core exercises.
The idea is to be lifting about 60-70 percent of the max weight you can lift one time. It should never be a walk in the park since each decade we are alive we lose muscle mass. If we do not do something about it, then how bad will it get when we are much older? We must be prepared for that fall, or that situation when we need to get off the floor. Talk to a certified trainer or hit up your local gym. They probably have a class or two that can help you learn some unique and different ways to get stronger. Make 2022 the year you do something positive for YOU! You won’t regret it.
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.