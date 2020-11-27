Star obituaries

REID
Anniston - Graveside service for Vanita Reid 65, will be Monday, November 30, at 1 pm at the Eden Hills Cemetery with Rev. Carlton Phillips, officiating. Mrs. Reid passed away on November 23, 2020. Survivors include her children: Antonio (Deidra) Parker and Teresmie (Rashad) Pope; grandchildren: Jaymerious Parker, Calishia Parker, Aundrelle Chandler, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix Hendrick and Zeola Parker.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams
SAYERS
Piedmont- Funeral service for Robert Charles “Bob” Sayers, 67, of Piedmont will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Thomas Ward and the Rev. James Ward officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. Mr. Sayers passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Erica Lynn Sayers; one daughter, Trisha Ptacek; one step-daughter, Lisa Wilson; three sons, Cameron Sayers, Allan Sayers, and David Sayers (Karena Comfort); one step-son, Craig Parris (Kristi); ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; two sisters, Susan Turner and Becky Zelmer; one brother, Dennis Sayers; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be David Sayers, Allan Sayers, Harold Wood, Chris Parris, Brent Parris, and Lyndon Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Craig Parris, Eddie Hughes, and Christian Sayers. Mr. Sayers was born in Saginaw, Michigan. He retired with honors after 22 years of service from the United States Navy with the rank of lieutenant and he served in Operation Desert Storm. After retirement from the U.S. Navy, he was employed by the Social Security Administration for 5 years. Mr. Sayers was a member of Pleasant Arbor Baptist Church.www.thompsonfuneralhomepiedmont.com
SMITH
Hobson City - Homegoing service for Mary J. Todd Smith, 86, of Hobson City will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the FEMA Building in Hobson City, with Rev Anthony Chapman officiating. Interment will follow in the Hobson City Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 2:PM – 6:PM at Ervin Funeral Chapel.
Mary J Todd Smith was born to the parent of Henrietta Shealey on April 25, 1934, in Randolph County, Alabama. She was a graduate of Randolph County Training School.
She confessed Christ at an early age at the First Baptist Church of Roanoke, AL. After moving to Hobson City, she united with the Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist, where she served faithfully until her health failed her. She served in the Choir, as a Pastor’s Aide, in the Missionary Society, in the Nurses Guild, and as Church Clerk. She was a faithful member of the Anniston Ministers Wives and the Hobson City Senior Citizens.
She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Rev. John D. Smith.
She retired from C M Offray (Classic Ribbon) after 31 years of service.
She received her call to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Jennifer Towns (John) & Wanda Cunningham; a step-daughter, Ameena Abdul-Malik; five sons, Larry Todd (Jackie), Darryl Todd, Roger Smith (Rhonda), Melvin Smith (Bridgett) and Harold Smith; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She also leaves her special friends: Vondell Stringer, Marche Scott, the DeRamus Family and the Hobson City Senior Citizens; and a special niece/caregiver, Jacqueline Foster.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Rev. John D. Smith; one great-grandchild Maurice Ware, Jr.; her mother, Henrietta Shealey; two sisters, Melma Adams and Georgia Ann Coats; two brothers, Alfred Hill and John H. Whittaker.
Ervin Funeral Chapel
TRUSS
Anniston - Service for Louis Truss 61, will be announced by Anniston Funeral Service. He passed away on November 26, 2020 at RMC.
WOLFE
Ms. Sandra ‘Sandy’ Wolfe and Ms. Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Wolfe were sisters who did everything together. They both passed away on November 25, 2020 at Gadsden RMC, just 5 hours apart.
Sandy and Jackie were both members of the Women’s Army Corp Veterans Association Heritage Chapter 62 in Anniston. There they both had many friends who loved and cared for them.
Sandy and Jackie had Mrs. Lori Graves who took great care of them. They also had Josh and Jessie Graves, who they treated just like their own grandchildren.
Ms. Sandy and Ms. Jackie are preceded in death by their parents, Clair and Florence Wolfe.
Ms. Sandy retired from the United States Army after 20 years of proud service. After that retirement, she went on to work at the Anniston Army Depot.
Ms. Jackie retired as a school teacher. She also worked at the Women’s Army Corp Museum when it was located in Anniston and also when it relocated to Fort Lee.
Ms. Sandy and Ms. Jackie both had hearts for animals. If anyone would like to make a donation in their honor, it can be made to your local animal shelter.