Star obituaries

ANDREWS
Roanoke--Jesse Mae Andrews, 83, passed away at her home in Wedowee Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Funeral arrangements were handled by Clark Memorial Funeral Services of Wedowee.
HAYES
Chattanooga, TN- Graveside service for Robert Lee Hayes, Sr. 81,(formerly of Lineville) will be Saturday, November 28, at noon at the Lineville Community Cemetery with Apostle William C. Hayes, officiating.
Mr. Hayes passed away on November 20, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital, Chattanooga.
Survivors include his wife: Mary Hayes; children: Patricia (Tony) Belle, Willie J. (Renee) Hayes, Norma J. (Willie) Brown, Richard Hayes, Eddie (Rochelle) Hayes, Betty F. (Saul) Guzman, Robert L. Hayes, Jr., Mary A. Hill, Nelda (Raymond) Baum, Zebedee Hayes; siblings: Chief Apostle William C. (Prophetess Bobbie) Hayes, Roy L. (Elenor) Hayes, Lillie M. Murphy, Mae H. Trammel; 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Hayes and Estell Odem Hayes Thomas.
SMITH
Heflin - Graveside service for Lena M. Smith 71, will be Saturday, November 28, at noon at Heflin Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Phillips, officiating.
Mrs. Smith passed away on November 19, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her children: Angelo (Syliva), Nathaniel (Serena), Charlmers (Jonetha); siblings: Shelly, David (Lois), Rufus (Barbara), Robert; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Klinton David Ervin and Lillian Burroughs, husband, Charles Cooley, siblings, Edward, Billy Bob, Wallace, George, Harold, Melvin, Jimmy Dora.
THOMPSON
Weaver - Graveside service for SFC Richard Lee Thompson, 74, will be at 1:15 p.m., Nov. 30, at Alabama National Cemetery with full military honors. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home.
VINCENT
Anniston – Graveside services for Mrs. Elma Gertrude Vincent, 84, will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Jenifer Cemetery in Munford, Alabama. Public Viewing will be Friday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ervin Funeral Chapel. Mask are required for entry and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Mrs. Elma Vincent was born in Munford, Alabama on September 12, 1936, to the parentage of Howard and Mary Boyd Anderson.
She joined Shady Grove Baptist Church at an early age and was later added to the 16th and Noble Street Church of Christ.
She graduated from Ophelia High School. She was joined in marriage to Charles Vincent Sr. on February 12, 1965.
Left to cherish her memory is: her husband of 55 years, Charles; her sons, Webster Derome Anderson of Tuskegee, Alabama; Charles Vincent Jr.; Donte (Fay) Vincent and Christopher Vincent, all of Anniston, Alabama; ten grandchildren; thirteen great- grandchildren; two special friends, Nell Fears and Gloria Kimble; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her oldest son Douglas Anderson; two grandsons, Douglas Anderson Jr and Charles Woods; six brothers, Willie H, Ollie F, Earnest M, Ben R, Jesse, and Robert L; and four sisters, Ella, Maggie, Mary B, and Cora.
Her commanding personality mixed with her sense of humor will be greatly missed especially by her nieces and nephews who cherished her dearly.