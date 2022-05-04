St. Clair County hosts first career tech completer program

Odenville — More than 150 St. Clair County career tech students were honored Monday night at the first countywide career tech program held at Odenville Middle School.
“We thought we would make it really special for our seniors because we believe that they’re not only special because they’re high school graduates, but these students have also certified in a career tech program,” CTE Director Trisha Turner said.
School board officials, teachers, and community members were in attendance.
“This is a great opportunity to be able to showcase our wonderful seniors throughout our entire county in one location rather than having awards day throughout the county,” St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said.
The county school board was represented in attendance by Marie Manning.
“The St. Clair County Board of Education has done everything that we know to do to promote career technical education,” Manning said. “We are proud of the program that is there, we are expanding the program that is there.”
Before each school within the county recognized the students who completed their programs, scholarship and award recipients were announced and honored.
Rick Barnes presented the first scholarship, the Grindstone Scholar Award, which totaled $1,000 and was given to Caleb Hagemore of Springville High School.
“What stood out the most about this graduate is his gratitude,” Barnes said.
Recruiting Director of Jefferson State Community College Jacob Call presented the next two scholarships on behalf of Jefferson State. The full-tuition scholarships were awarded to Elise Weatherspoon of Springville High School and Cross Cole of Moody High School.
“We are so excited to have them coming to join us,” Call said.
The final two scholarships of the night were presented by Matt Logins, the welding teacher at Eden Career Technical School. The amount of the welding scholarships amounted to $1,500 and was awarded to Tyson Harville of St. Clair County High School, who wasn’t in attendance due to Jefferson State dual enrollment finals, and Trenton Gilham of Springville High School.
“We have two individuals that when I turned their applications in to my committee they just bragged on both of them so much they wanted to see if we could give both of them something,” Logins said. “I’m very proud of these students.”
Following the presentation of scholarships, teachers and leaders of the different career tech programs offered recognized their students on stage.