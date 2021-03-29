Sprucing up for spring: A to-do list for home and yard

Spring began last week, and people have started sprucing up their homes and yards. Follow this to-do list to get your yard ready for the season!
Rake it up
One of the first steps to sprucing up the yard is clearing any debris, so break out the rakes!
Clean outdoor furniture
Spray down any lawn chairs, umbrellas, patio tables and more. Clean any seat cushions before putting them on the furniture. DIY Network recommends creating a solution of one teaspoon of dishwashing detergent, one quart of warm water and one tablespoon of Borax, and applying it to all sides via spray bottle. Wait for 15 minutes before spraying it off with a strong hose. Allow the cushions to dry in direct sunlight. Before the cushions are completely dry, spray with fabric protector.
Eliminate mosquito breeding grounds
Removing standing water is a key to minimizing the mosquito population. Another way to prevent mosquitoes from ruining your time outdoors is to use mosquito repellent. There are several natural repellants you can plant including basil, thyme, eucalyptus and lantana.
Clean out your gutters
All sorts of debris can get stuck in the gutters, so it is important to clean them out regularly to ensure they function properly. Always wear gloves when removing debris by hand, and safety goggles for great extra protection.
Inspect your roof
While you’re up cleaning the gutters, take a look at your roof for leaks and other damage.
Get your HVAC system serviced
Routine maintenance can save you money in the long run.
Clean and repair or replace screens
Dust off and vacuum your door and window screens. Look closely to notice any tears in the screens. Even small tears can let bugs and other unwanted creatures seek shelter into your home.
Test your smoke alarms
Testing your alarms could save your life.