Springville’s Julie Birgenheier chosen Oneonta City Schools Teacher of Year

SPRINGVILLE -- Julie Birgenheier, of Springville, was selected the Oneonta City Schools Teacher of the Year, Elementary Division. She teaches kindergarten at Oneonta Elementary School.
She graduated from UAB with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood and elementary education in 2013 and was deemed highly-qualified with the Alabama Department of Education the same year. She took Alabama Reading Initiative training in 2013 and also has undergone training through the Alabama, Math, Science and Technology Initiative.